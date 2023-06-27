Ubisoft is overhauling its Connect PC game launcher with various improvements and new features.

As part of a beta that’s now rolling out gradually worldwide, users will benefit from a cleaner horizontal user interface, updated game pages, new social features like in-app player profiles and an overall faster and more responsive site.

Ubisoft says the update comes in response to player feedback and is focused on “accessibility, ease of access, and making sure that it’s clear to the user how to find what they are looking for.” Ubisoft says it’s also building a feedback system into the app so it can directly hear more from players in the future. Users have previously criticized Ubisoft Connect for being unresponsive and unintuitive, so it remains to be seen what the response will be like to the update.

The Ubisoft Connect beta comes shortly after the French publishing giant held its latest Forward event, showcasing big games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Ubisoft