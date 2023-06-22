Apple’s Vision Pro features a ‘Travel Mode’ designed for airplane use

Apple’s Vision Pro virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset will feature a special ‘Travel Mode’ designed for using the device on an airplane.

First uncovered by MacRumors in visionOS’ recently released development kit (SDK), several text strings reference Travel Mode, including, “Are you on an airplane?” “If you’re on an airplane, you’ll need to keep Travel Mode on to continue using your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌,” “Remain Stationary in Travel Mode,” and more.

Travel Mode seems to limit user input and requires you to be entirely stationary. On top of that, the headset likely changes the way windows appear in front of the user because, based on my experience with the Vision Pro, on an airplane, they’d be floating inside the person’s seat in front of you (it’s unclear specifically how this will work).

It also looks like the Vision Pro will limit its functionality or stop working entirely if the user is moving too fast, based on the alert, “Moving at an Unsafe Speed” appearing in the headset’s SDK. This makes sense since using the Vision Pro while driving a car or riding a bike is unsafe. Text related to telling the wearer to “Move Back,” likely when they’re too close to an object, “has also been uncovered.”

In other Vision Pro-related news, a new report indicates several features, including full-body tracking and fitness functionality, still haven’t been revealed.

Apple’s Vision Pro will release in early 2024 in the United States. It’s unclear if the headset is coming to Canada.

Source: MacRumors, 9to5Mac