Sony starts testing cloud streaming for some PS5 games: New PS Plus Extra and Premium June 2023

Sony has made a few announcements to celebrate a year of PlayStation Plus subscription tiers.

First, PlayStation is testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games, which includes PS5 titles from the PS Plus Game Catalogue and Game Trials, as well as PS5 games that players already own. This means you won’t have to wait for a download to start playing.

This feature will only be available to PS Plus Premium members.

Here are the games hitting PS Plus Game Catalog next week:

Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)

Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)

Inscryption (PS4/PS5)

Soulstice (PS5)

Tacoma (PS4)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

A Game Trial for WWE2K23 (PS4) will also be available on June 20th.

From June 20th through June 30th, PlayStation says it’ll have several activities for both PlayStation Plus members and non-members.

Free avatars and wallpaper illustration for PlayStation Plus members are now available. Check your email or the PS Plus website for a voucher code, which can be redeemed from June 20th to 30th.

You can also enter to win a PS5 and PS VR2 with the PS VR2 Sense controller. To win, check the PlayStation Plus website and answer five questions about the service.

There’s also an online multiplayer weekend from June 24th, which means you don’t need to have PS Plus to play with your friends that weekend.

Check out the PlayStation Blog for more information.

PlayStation Plus Essential starts at $11.99/month, Extra costs at $17.99/month and Premium is priced at $21.99/month.

Source: PlayStation