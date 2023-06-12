FTC to file injunction blocking Microsoft, Activision Blizzard transaction

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is filing an injunction on Monday to stop Microsoft from overtaking Activision Blizzard, CNBC reports.

The injunction is a bid to stop the acquisition before its July 18th deadline, the publication states, and follows a lawsuit the FTC filed in December.

The watchdog previously stated the acquisition brought up concerns about anticompetitive behaviour. “Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals,” Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a December statement.

CNBC reports the case will be presented to a judge in August.

The FTC’s work continues alongside ongoing allegations of a toxic workplace culture at Activision Blizzard. Company CEO Bobby Kotick recently defended the allegations, calling them “mischaracterizations.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CNBC