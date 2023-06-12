Microsoft’s revamped Xbox Home UI is finally launching soon

Xbox gamers are in for a treat as Microsoft has announced a major update to its Dashboard user interface.

The new Home UI, which has been under “rigorous testing” by the Insider program participants over the past few months, is set to launch “in the coming months,” according to a blog post from Microsoft. The update is based on user research and feedback from the Xbox community, and aims to deliver a faster, more intuitive, user-friendly interface.

Xbox says the fresh look will be “anchored on discoverability” and offers quicker and easier access to games, apps and features, with a sleek design that improves visual organization and navigation. The update will also enhance discoverability by providing personalized recommendations based on users’ gaming preferences, ensuring they stay updated with the latest releases and relevant content tailored to their interests.

Microsoft says the new Xbox Home UI will "begin rolling out to all users in the coming months" 👍 https://t.co/lGY2lXtJQE pic.twitter.com/7bKroEvz5l — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 11, 2023

The update will roll out “in the coming months,” and we’ll likely learn more about it close to the release date.

In other Microsoft and Xbox-related news, Microsoft and Nvidia have formed a new partnership that brings PC Game Pass titles to Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

