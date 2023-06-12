You can now register for Assassin’s Creed Jade’s closed beta

During Ubisoft’s recent Forward presentation, the developer revealed that players can now register for Assassin’s Creed Jade‘s upcoming beta.

The free-to-play mobile game brings classic, Assassin’s Creed-style third-person gameplay, including stealth movement and hand-to-hand/long-range combat, to smartphones. It’s unclear what form the title’s micro-transactions will take.

Jade takes place in China 215 B.C. between the events of Odyssey and Origins and is set in the Qin dynasty in China. Assassin’s Creed Jade also lets lets the player use Chinese spears, double swords and bows, and offers a fully customizable avatar.

The title is coming to both Android and iOS. During its Ubisoft Forward keynote, the developer showed off Assassin’s Creed Mirage, VR game Assassin’s Creed Nexus, Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar: Frontiers and more.

Image credit: Ubisoft