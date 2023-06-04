Here’s how to watch Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote

Apple’s 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2023) is scheduled to kick off on Monday, June 5th and will go through Friday, June 9th. The 2023 conference, which marks its 34th edition, will be available to stream online.

The event is absolutely free for whoever wants to tune in online.

The first day of the event, Monday, June 5th, will begin with a keynote presentation led by Apple CEO Tim Cook and other executives, where we’ll learn more about new software and hardware from the Cupertino-based company.

From what we know so far, Apple’s long-rumoured mixed reality headset, likely to be called the Reality Pro, will make its appearance at the event. The headset will reportedly run on a new operating system (OS) called xrOS, and retail for roughly $3,000 USD (roughly $4,035 CAD). It is expected to ship later this year.

Another piece of hardware expected to make its way to WWDC is a new 15-inch MacBook Air. The laptop is expected to feature a bigger overall build, alongside Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and the same M2 chip offered in the 13-inch MacBook Air (2022).

On the software side of things, we will surely learn more about the next iterations of iOS and iPadOS. Apple will detail what’s new with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. Rumours point to a revamp of the OS’ well-known Control Center, though it’s unclear how it might specifically change. Reposts also point to a new journaling app, and additional functionality coming to the Dynamic Island.

watchOS 10 is also likely to bring in several changes to the Apple Watch ecosystem. The updated OS could be the most significant revamp to the Apple Watch’s operating system since its release back in 2015. There’s also a possibility widgets could be making their way to the smartwatch.

You can find out for yourself what Apple has up its sleeve on Monday, June 5th at 1pm ET/10am PT.

The keynote will be streamed live on developer.apple.com/wwdc23/, Apple’s Developer app and on Apple’s YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can tune in to the event directly from this page via the video embedded below on June 5th.

If you don’t have the time to tune in, keep an eye on the MobileSyrup home page, Twitter and/or Facebook for all the latest news from the event. Apple’s Twitter page will also likely tweet announcements as they happen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYkq9Rgoj8E