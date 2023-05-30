Telus and Rogers respond to Nova Scotia wildfires

Wildfires have ravaged Nova Scotia, causing residents in some parts of the province to evacuate their homes.

In response to the devastation, Telus has committed to donating $10,000 to support relief efforts. All evacuated Telus and Koodo post-paid customers will also see a 50GB data top-up.

Our hearts are with those affected by the devastating wildfires in Nova Scotia. Here’s how we’re coming together to provide support: ✅ We’ve committed a donation of $10,000 to support wildfire relief efforts on the ground ✅ We will apply a data top-up of 50 GB to evacuated… pic.twitter.com/ElPiz2SBFo — TELUS (@TELUS) May 30, 2023

Rogers has also taken action, waiving charges associated with Canadian long-distance, SMS, and data overages until June 15th. This applies to impacted customers using Rogers or Fido’s services.

Our hearts go out to those impacted by devastating wildfires in Nova Scotia. To keep our customers connected, we are proactively waiving Canadian long-distance, SMS and data overage charges for impacted postpaid Rogers and Fido wireless customers from May 29-June 15. pic.twitter.com/hdjPNeOLYh — Rogers (@Rogers) May 30, 2023

Both Rogers and Telus are providing updates through their respective websites on service interruptions caused by wildfires.

Image credit: @NS_DNRR/Twitter