What’s new on CBC Gem in June 2023

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in June.
Below is all the content set to hit the platform:
June 1st
- Winnipeg’s North End: A Food Desert
- Spirit of Nation: The Places We Belong
- Kokum, with Love
June 2nd
- Run Woman Run
- Pour Toi Flora (Dear Flora)
- Love Me: Season 2
- Escape to the Country: Season 29
June 5th
- Done Yi’injetl | Scattering of Man
- Voices Across the Water
- Gary’s Magic Fort: Season 3
June 7th
- Into My Name
June 9th
- Rūrangi
June 12th
- Girl Like You
June 16th
- The Awakeners
- Ever Deadly
- Hot Cakes
- Ice King
- Alter Boys
- Marie Antoinette
June 19th
- Bend It Like Bollywood
June 23rd
- Jump, Darling
Coming In July
- Before The Crash
- Dodi and Diana: The Princess and the Playboy
- The Missing
- Ten Year Old Tom: Season 2
CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.