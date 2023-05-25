What’s new on CBC Gem in June 2023

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in June.

Below is all the content set to hit the platform:

June 1st

Winnipeg’s North End: A Food Desert

Spirit of Nation: The Places We Belong

Kokum, with Love

June 2nd

Run Woman Run

Pour Toi Flora (Dear Flora)

Love Me: Season 2

Escape to the Country: Season 29

June 5th

Done Yi’injetl | Scattering of Man

Voices Across the Water

Gary’s Magic Fort: Season 3

June 7th

Into My Name

June 9th

Rūrangi

June 12th

Girl Like You

June 16th

The Awakeners

Ever Deadly

Hot Cakes

Ice King

Alter Boys

Marie Antoinette

June 19th

Bend It Like Bollywood

June 23rd

Jump, Darling

Coming In July

Before The Crash

Dodi and Diana: The Princess and the Playboy

The Missing

Ten Year Old Tom: Season 2

CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

CBC Gem is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.