Will Smith will star in post apocalyptic mobile game Undawn

Undawn is an upcoming mobile game from LightSpeed Studios, the developer behind PUBG. Will Smith will be starring as a character called Trey Jones.

Many fans have drawn a connection between his appearance in the trailer and I Am Legend, an iconic 2007 zombie film starring Smith. The parallel makes sense, since Undawn will take place in a post-apocalyptic world where the players must struggle to survive.

Undawn is launching June 15! Battle hordes of infected, join with others, and build a base to thrive in a post-apocalyptic world. Explore. Adapt. Survive. Pre-Register Now: https://t.co/2cZhkxKI9Y#Undawn #UndawnGame pic.twitter.com/vZHx5J5GYm — Undawn (@UndawnGame) May 24, 2023

At the core, Undawn is a free-to-play open-world multiplayer game. Once you’ve mastered survival in the hostile environment, you can move on to making and improving bases, fighting bosses, and exploring your world.

Undawn will release on June 15th, 2023 for iOS, Android and PC.

Image Credit: Level Infinite

Source: Undawn on Twitter Via: Android Police