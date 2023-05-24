HP printers around the world are shutting down thanks to new firmware update

A firmware update released by HP in early May has caused some printers to become completely unusable. In a statement made to BleepingComputer, HP said its teams are “working diligently” to address the issue.

After the update, some users began to be hit with a blue screen on their printers. They don’t accept input and only display the error code “83C0000B.” The users reported that the usual fixes (like the classic ‘turning it off and on again’) have no effect.

The reports surfaced worldwide, including in the United States, Australia, France, Poland and more.

Your staff at the call centre are lovely to deal with @HPSupport but they are hamstrung with no work around or new driver to send out to deal with error code 83C0000B on HP9020e. Many around the globe are waiting for this problem to be resolved. We don't have working printers 😡 — Anne CL (@ACLambert) May 12, 2023

HP has acknowledged that the problem is found in a “limited number” of printers in the Office Jet 9020e series and 8010e series.

BleepingComputer reported that the problem has impacted “HP OfficeJet 902x models, including HP OfficeJet Pro 9022e, HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e, HP OfficeJet Pro 9020e All-in-One, HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e All-in-One Printer.”

Some customers have taken to Twitter and support forums to find a fix.

Hi @hp @HPSupport my customer with 9022e printer reports blue screen with 83C0000B printer is dead. Looks like we're not alone and your firmware auto update may be bricking printers. Please advise on how we get a fix https://t.co/nMvJolzD9w — Addingham IT (@AddinghamIT) May 15, 2023

An update earlier this year blocked users from putting third-party ink in their HP printers, and some consumers have connected that event and this one. There is no proof that the blue screen problem is purposeful, but the response suggests a lack of trust in the brand.

first they take away your ability to use off brand ink cartridges and then they brick your machinehttps://t.co/6aSvpgpnco — 🄲🄰🄽 (@cancheng) May 24, 2023

HP has yet to resolve the issue.

Source: BleepingComputer Via: The Verge