Release date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage revealed by retailer

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next installment in the popular Ubisoft franchise, will reportedly release on October 12th, 2023.

The October date was first suggested by a known dataminer, j0nathan, as reported by VGC. Now, a Japanese retailer has listed Assassin’s Creed Mirage with the same date. Ethan Gach, a reporter at Kotaku known for covering Ubisoft, added validity to the report by tweeting, “this is accurate” in response to Gematsu’s tweet regarding the news.

Ubisoft has not confirmed the release day yet. Assassin’s Creed Mirage was officially revealed in September 2022, after months of rumours and leaks.

Following a tough year for Ubisoft (with more than 700 employees laid-off and three games cancelled), the company reportedly aims to focus on its reliable major franchises. It plans to add 800 people to the Assassin’s Creed team, though it’s unclear if this will consist of internal personnel shifts or new hires.

As part of the big summer gaming event season, Ubisoft will also hold its own ‘Forward’ presentation on June 12th to reveal more games. It’s likely that Mirage will feature in that show.

The last installment in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, came out on November 10th, 2020. Read our review of the game here.

Source: VGC, Gematsu, @ethangach