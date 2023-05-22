Xbox to bring PC games to Boosteroid users June 1st

Xbox is bringing a series of games to Boosteroid users starting next month. On June 1st, Boosteroid members will be able to stream Deathloop, Gears 5, Grounded and Pentiment in the U.S., U.K., Ukraine, and other regions within the European Union.

Early this year, Microsoft signed a 10-year deal with the Ukrainian cloud gaming company Boosteroid. The deal includes access to existing and future titles from under the Xbox umbrella. The company is committed to enabling worldwide access to its content across various platforms.

As such, starting on June 1st, Boosteroid members can access the aforementioned titles purchased via Steam or the Epic Game Store. They can then stream the games across a wide array of platforms including Windows, Linux, Android, Android TV, and macOS through an app. To start, Xbox is offering a small handful of titles. However, Boosteroid players can expect “more hits and fan favourites” from the Xbox catalogue.

Boosteroid is the largest independent cloud-based gaming platform in the world. It’s largely accessible across the globe. However, access has yet to hit Canada. It remains to be seen whether Boosteroid will ever arrive in the country.

Microsoft has been making 10-year-long commitments with various companies. As part of its strategy regarding the Activision Blizzard acquisition, the company intends to bring its games not only to Boosteroid but NVIDIA GeForce NOW and beyond. Similar deals have been inked with Valve, Nintendo, and more, ensuring access to Xbox titles and Call of Duty.

In April, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) rejected Microsoft’s $68.7 billion USD (about $93.7 billion CAD) acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The reasoning behind the decision surrounds concerns that Microsoft may gain a competitive advantage in the cloud gaming market. Therefore, Xbox’s swiftness in bringing support to Boosteroid may be an early attempt to quell those concerns.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox Wire