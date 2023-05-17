Motorola confirms June 1 launch date for its next Razr foldables

The next generation of Motorola’s foldable Razr phones will arrive on June 1, the company has confirmed in a new teaser posted to Twitter. Besides the standard Razr 40 model, a higher-end Razr 40 Ultra variant is also expected to release.

Rumours indicating the existence of two separate models go back to the fall of last year. The major leak we keep running into is the inclusion of a much larger cover display. In all likelihood, the extra display real estate will be reserved for the Ultra model.

Potential specs have been leaked as well, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 3,640mAh battery with a 33W charging speed. Curiously, the chip isn’t the latest and greatest from Qualcomm, but most users are unlikely to notice the difference in computing power.

It’s unclear whether the devices will make their way to Canada. The Razr 2022 never released in the country, and so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the pattern repeat itself once again.

Image credit: Motorola

Source: Motorola