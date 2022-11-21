Benchmarking Qualcomm’s new 8 Gen 2 chipset

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor at its annual Snapdragon Summit, which will be in many flagship handsets in 2023, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Knowing this, when the semiconductor company gave us the opportunity to benchmark the processor, MobileSyrup jumped at the chance.

It’s always worth noting that benchmarks don’t always translate into real-life experiences. For instance, the Pixel 7 Pro benchmarks lower than the S22 Ultra, but both are great devices in their own way. Also, keep in mind that these tests were performed on a Qualcomm reference design device, which was likely designed to run benchmarks. It featured 12GB of RAM (11.85GB to be exact), a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 3,550mAh battery.

The most important benchmark we performed was Geekbench 5. This is typically the standard for what we use in our smartphone reviews. The chip achieved a single-core score of 1,489 and a multi-core score of 5,178. To compare, the S22+ with an 8 Gen 1 processor had a single-core score of 1,213 and a multi-core score of 3,446. Further, the Fold 4 with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 hit a single-core score of 1,275 and a multi-core score of 3,812.

Typically, Apple’s A-series Bionic chips perform the best in Geekbench, with the most recent A16 Bionic scoring a single-core score of 1,868 and a multi-core score of 5,542. While Qualcomm’s chipset is catching up to the A16, it still hasn’t matched Apple’s chip.

We also performed a few other benchmarking tests. With Antutu, we saw a CPU score of 274,382 and a GPU score of 569,194. It also has an overall Wild Life Extreme (which measures graphics) score of 3,769 with a 22.60 FPS.



After we performed all these tests, the phone remained at a cool 35-degree Celsius.