Pixel 7a promo video leaks just hours ahead of Google I/O

With mere hours to go before the Pixel 7a’s expected launch at Google I/O, a marketing video has been leaked to the public. To nobody’s surprise, the video highlights information about the phone that we’ve already known about from previous leaks.

Reputable leaker @Onleaks collaborated with MediaPeanutBlog on this one, providing us with the French version of the 30 second promo video.

As for the English version of the video, it comes to us courtesy of @_Snoopytech_.

Omg its the Pixel 7a (but English) pic.twitter.com/kfN7y4euv5 — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) May 9, 2023

The video highlights that the phone comes with night sight, unblur, and magic eraser capabilities. Interestingly, the orange colourway only appears in the English version, with an off-white model shown off in the French video. It appears that region-exclusive colours will be a part of the 7a lineup.

Google I/O 2023 starts at 10am PT/1pm ET. You can find more information on how to watch the event here.

Source: @Onleaks, MediaPeanutBlog, @_snoopytech_ Via: Android Police