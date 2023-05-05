New crop of Google Pixel 7a videos appear online

Google’s upcoming Pixel 7a is once again making headlines. This time, we’re being treated to both a hands-on video and a teardown video of the highly anticipated midrange phone.

YouTuber ‘munchy‘ provides us with the hands-on experience, saying that the phone was simply available to buy on the market. He backs up the claim that the phone will arrive with a 6.1-inch 90Hz display, Qi wireless charging, 8 GB of RAM, and a Tensor G2 SoC.

The teardown video comes courtesy of YouTuber PBKreviews, who went on to give the device a repairability score of 7.5/10. Getting a full-blown teardown of the phone before launch is something not many of us would have expected to see.

The Pixel 7a has been subject to a never-ending flow of leaks in recent weeks. Just yesterday, we got a look at some potential marketing imagery.

Google’s new midranger is expected to be announced at Google I/O on May 10. Google India has even taken to Twitter with a teaser and a May 11 launch date to boot.

Source: munchy, PBKreviews Via: Android Police