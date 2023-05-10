Rogers withholds data overage charges for Alberta residents impacted by wildfires

Rogers is addressing customers affected by the ongoing wildfires in Alberta with its latest announcement.

Impacted customers with Rogers, Shaw, or Fido as their service provider won’t have to pay long-distance, SMS, and data overage charges. The move applies retroactively, starting May 4th and ending when customers are allowed to return home.

Shaw internet, landline, and TV customers will receive credits if they lose service or face evacuation. The Shaw Go Wi-Fi network is also open to all impacted communities where the service is available, regardless of carrier.

The telecom giant will also match up to $1 million in donations to the Canadian Red Cross. Canadians can donate $5 by texting “ROGERS” to 20222.

The announcement follows Telus’ commitment to donate $5 million.

Image credit: Rogers

Source: Rogers