Here’s how to watch Google I/O 2023

Google’s annual I/O developer conference is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 10th, and similar to the last three years, the keynote will take place online for anyone to stream.

The opening keynote will start at 10am PT/1pm ET, with the developer keynote set to begin after Google’s opening keynote ends.

The clock is ticking for #GoogleIO!

Get a preview of the content → https://t.co/nHzg7Uu3GR 🤔 Can you guess our lineup of content from the emojis below? 👇 — Google for Developers (@googledevs) May 4, 2023

From what we know so far, Google will showcase several new devices and updates coming to its line of smartphones, apps, AI and more at the event.

On the hardware side of things, we can expect to get our first look at the long-rumoured Pixel Fold, Google’s first foldable smartphone. Rumours have indicated that the smartphone will cost $1,799 USD (approximately $2,436.45 CAD) for the 256GB model and $1,919 USD (approximately $2,598.97 CAD) for the 512GB model. The handset is expected to come in two colours, ‘Chalk’ and ‘Obsidian,’ with a 512GB model only available in Obsidian.

Google Pixel Fold Announcement: May 10

Pre-order from Google Store: May 10

Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30

Available: June 27 pic.twitter.com/11zMixDdYy — jon prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023

The device is expected to launch on May 10th itself, and pre-orders from the Google Store open the same day.

Google is also expected to showcase the Pixel Tablet at the event. The tablet will reportedly launch with 8GB of RAM and four colour options. These colour variants include one with a green rear case with a black bezel (‘Hazel’) and the other with a white bezel with a beige/cream rear (‘Porcelain’). The other two colours remain unknown. Rumours suggest that the tablet will cost around €600 (roughly $880 CAD) to €650 (roughly $960).

Google Pixel Tablet: 128 or 256GB, "Porcelain" or "Haze", pricing looks like 600-650 Euros. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 19, 2023

The mid-range Pixel 7a is also slated to be revealed at the event. The handset is rumoured to feature 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Google’s Tensor G2 chip and 5W wireless charging. We expect the mid-range smartphone to cost $649 CAD.

On the software side of things, Google’s latest Android 14 is set to be announced at the event. The OS is already available in a public beta for Pixel devices. We can expect a new version of the beta soon after the I/O, and we’ll also learn what other manufacturers will allow users to download the beta.

The company will also likely detail advancements in its Bard AI, and how it plans to bring it to more devices.

You can keep up with all the announcements by tuning into the live event for free at https://io.google/2023/program/ at 10am PT/1pm ET. You can also stream the event directly through Google’s YouTube channel or via the YouTube stream embedded below:

