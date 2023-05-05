How to watch the King’s Coronation in Canada

The historic coronation of King Charles III is taking place on Saturday, May 6th. The event is located at Westminster Abbey in London, but Canadians interested in tuning in can do so from home.

CBC News will begin covering the coronation at 4am ET/1am PT, and the ceremony itself will be accessible in a number of ways. CBC Television, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, and CBC News Explore will all be providing coverage of the live event.

The CBC Gem app is available on all major platforms. You can download it on the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, as well as the Microsoft Store.

The network will also be providing additional coverage that is relevant to Canadians. A “special covering” of Ottawa’s related ceremony will begin at 10am ET/7am PT.

BBC First will also broadcast live the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort from 2:30am ET/11:30am PT to 10am ET/7am PT. Following King Charles III’s Coronation, BBC will air the 1953 Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at 10am ET/7am PT.

Update 05/05/2023: This story has been updated to include information regarding BBC First carrying BBC News Channel’s live feed of the Coronation.

Image credit: Shutterstock