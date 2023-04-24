Resident Evil 4 beats out Hogwarts Legacy to become Canada’s best-selling game in March 2023

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake was the best-selling game in Canada in March 2023, the Entertainment Software Association of Canada and NPD Group have revealed.

Warner Bros.’ massively popular Hogwarts Legacy was February’s top seller and was bumped to the second spot in March. What makes Resident Evil 4‘s success here particularly impressive is the fact that it was released on March 24th, so it only had one week to become the month’s best-seller. Horror, in general, is also generally more niche than an open-world action-adventure game — one that’s based on Harry Potter, no less.

Rounding out the top three was MLB The Show 23, another new March title. Here’s the full top 10:

Resident Evil 4 (PlayStation 4 and 5/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X and S/PC) MLB The Show 23 (PlayStation 4 and 5/Xbox Series X and S/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS5/Xbox Series X and S/PC) FIFA 23 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) The Last of Us Part I (PlayStation 5, PC) NHL 23 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Octopath Traveler II (PS4/PS5/Nintendo Switch/PC) Elden Ring (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC)

Note: digital Switch game sales are not counted, while both Xbox and Switch digital sales aren’t included for MLB The Show 23.

It’s worth noting that returning Canadian games on the top 10 list are FIFA 23 and NHL 23, which were both developed by EA Vancouver. Interestingly, though, FIFA 23 retained the fifth spot while NHL 23 — which historically plays well to hockey-obsessed Canadians — dropped from fourth to eighth. Otherwise, the list is fairly similar to last month’s.

For context, here’s the March 2023 top 10 list for the U.S.:

Resident Evil 4 Hogwarts Legacy MLB: The Show 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 The Last of Us: Part I FIFA 23 WWE 2K23 (PlayStation 4 and 5/Xbox Series X and S/Xbox One/PC) Elden Ring Madden NFL 23 (PlayStation 4 and 5/Xbox Series X and S/Xbox One/PC) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Clearly, the Canadian and U.S. lists are quite similar, especially with the top 3 being exactly the same; the only major differences are Madden and WWE appearing charting in the U.S.

Image credit: Capcom