Acer’s new gaming lineup features top-of-the-line processors and GPUs

Acer has announced new Predator gaming laptops that feature some of the most powerful chips and GPUs available on the market today, alongside new gaming desktops and monitors.

Many of the new products were first revealed at CES 2023, and will be available in Canada within the next six months. Check out some of the new releases below:

Predator gaming laptops

The Predator Triton 17 X is a thin, mobile workhorse that’s less than an inch thick and can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. It also has an option for a WQXGA mini-LED (AmLED) display with a 250Hz refresh rate. The Predator Triton 17 X will be available in North America in May, starting at $5,199.99 CAD.

The Predator Triton 14 is designed for work or play and includes up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or 4050 Laptop GPU. It also adds a new panel option: a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) mini LED display with a fast and responsive 250Hz refresh rate. The Predator Triton 14 will be available in North America in May, starting at $1,999.99 CAD.

Next in line is the affordably priced new Predator Helios Neo 16, which includes high-performance 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. There will be two design IDs for this new line. The US will offer a minimalist design exclusively through Best Buy, and for the rest of the world, Acer will offer a design that includes laser-etched encrypted codes on the lid. The Predator Helios Neo 16 will be available in North America in May, starting at $1,599.99 CAD.

Lastly, the Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition allows for glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D gaming. It supports the powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. It will include up to 32 GB of dual-channel DDR5 – 4800 MHz RAM and up to a 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD. The line offers several different panel options, including a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS display at 165 Hz and 3 ms response time and a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate covering 100 percent of the sRGB colour range. The Predator Helios 3D 15 will be available in North America in June, starting at $4,699.99 CAD.

Gaming monitors and desktop

In addition to the new Predator laptops, Acer announced the new Predator Orion X gaming desktop with a sci-fi-inspired, DIY-friendly design. The desktop can run on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, providing high-power gaming performance in an upgradeable, compact chassis.

Alongside the desktop, Acer also announced two new gaming monitors. The Nitro XZ452CU V is a curved gaming monitor that delivers smooth performance with a 1500R Dual QHD panel, 32:9 ultrawide aspect ratio and 165 Hz refresh rate, while the Predator X34 V gaming monitor features a curved 34-inch OLED display, UWQHD resolution and a 175 Hz refresh rate with 0.1ms delay.

Pricing for the desktop and the monitors isn’t available yet.

Image credit: Acer

Source: Acer