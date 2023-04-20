How to watch the Canadian Game Awards and Canadian Indie Game Awards 2023

This week, esports organizer Northern Arena is holding two awards shows focused on celebrating 2022 games made by Canada’s many talented game developers.

On Thursday, April 20th at 7pm ET we have the Canadian Indie Game Awards, while Friday, April 21st at 8pm ET is all about the Canadian Game Awards. The former show is focused entirely on games from smaller Canadian developers, with the latter featuring a mix of those types of titles as well as those from larger studios.

Those interested in tuning into the shows can do so via the official Canadian Game Awards Twitch channel.

In terms of the nominees, here’s what’s up for the coveted Game of the Year at the Canadian Game Awards:

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft Montreal)

Nobody Saves the World (Toronto’s Drinkbox)

Rogue Legacy 2 (Toronto’s Cellar Door Games)

Tunic (Halifax’s Tunic Team)

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate — Daemonhunters (Winnipeg’s Complex Games)

The full list of Canadian Game Awards nominees can be found here. Meanwhile, here are the nominees for Indie Game of the Year at the Canadian Indie Game Awards:

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive)

A Little to the Left (Halifax’s Max Inferno)

Nobody Saves the World (Toronto’s Drinkbox)

Tunic (Halifax’s Tunic Team)

Rogue Legacy 2 (Toronto’s Cellar Door Games)

The full list of Canadian Indie Game Awards nominees can be found here.

What were your favourite Canadian games of 2022? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Northern Arena

Disclaimer: Brad Shankar is a member of the Canadian Game Awards jury.