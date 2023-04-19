Hyundai Canada fined $360,000 for safety defect notification delay

According to Transport Canada, Hyundai Auto Canada Corp has pleaded guilty to six counts of criminal charges for violating the Motor Vehicle Safety Act, via Reuters.

The company failed to send out notices of safety defects within the prescribed time period of 60 days, and as a result, Hyundai Auto Canada will pay a fine of $360,000.

The safety defect in question affected nearly 300,000 vehicles and was a part of the recalls issued by Hyundai in 2020 and 2021. “Some of these recalls were safety risks related to possible vehicle fires, reduced braking performance and sudden loss of engine power,” wrote Reuters. The report does not mention specific vehicle recalls.

“It is alarming that Hyundai failed to notify vehicle owners of a recall in a timely manner on six different occasions,” transport minister Omar Alghabra said.

In a statement, Hyundai Canada said that it knows that it was not meeting precise timing requirements identified in the applicable regulations in a limited number of instances during the COVID-19 pandemic. “However, we immediately corrected the issue and accepted responsibility,” the company said.

Source: Reuters