Google’s Pixel 8 reported to feature a smaller 6.16-inch display

Google is reportedly ending the trend of ever-increasing smartphone sizes with the upcoming Pixel 8.

According to display analyst Ross Young, vias 9to5Google, the Pixel 8 will feature a display panel measuring 6.16 inches, smaller than the previous Pixel 7 and the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro.

From DSCC's new monthly OLED smartphone service:

– Google Pixel 8 – 6.16", down from 6.32" on the Pixel 7

– Google Pixel 8 Pro – 6.7", same as Pixel 7 Pro

Both start panel production in May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 12, 2023

Rumours of a smaller Pixel 8 have been circulating for a while now. In March, unofficial renders of the Pixel 8 leaked online, indicating that the device will feature a 6.2-inch display, as shared by leaker @OnLeaks.

According to the leak, along with the smaller display, the Pixel 8 was also reported to have thinner bezels and more rounded corners than its predecessor.

While not drastically smaller than the Pixel 7, the Pixel 8 will certainly feel quite small compared to its larger counterpart, the Pixel 8 Pro, which will reportedly retain the same 6.7-inch panel as its predecessor. The move towards a smaller size will put Google’s phone in closer competition with its main rivals, such as Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro, both of which feature a 6.1-inch display.

From what we know so far, the Pixel 8 will likely sport a new Tensor G3 processor and that it will likely launch in the fall alongside the Pixel 8 Pro. However, we could see the Pixel 8 teased at Google’s upcoming I/O developer conference in May, but it sounds like I/O will prominently feature other much-hyped Pixel phones too.

Image credit: @OnLeaks

Source: @DSCCRoss, Via: 9to5Google