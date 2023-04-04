What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early April 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, these come in waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the first half of April. This includes Ghostwire: Tokyo (a once-PS5 exclusive), EA Vancouver’s NHL 23 and Minecraft Legends from Mojang and Vancouver’s Blackbird Interactive.

See below for the full list:

Loop Hero (Console and PC) — April 4th

Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console) — April 6th

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 12th

NHL 23 (Console) — April 13th [EA Play]

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 18th

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 15th:

Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Moonglow Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Panzer Corps II (PC)

Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Riftbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month for either Console or PC, while a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate membership includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

In related news, the Entertainment Software Association of Canada revealed the top 10 best-selling games in Canada for February, and NHL 23 placed fourth. See here for the full list.

Additionally, find out what came to Game Pass in March here.

Image credit: EA

Source: Xbox