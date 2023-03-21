What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late March 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, these come in waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s rounding out March, following the March 21st Game Pass launch of Ni no Kuni: Revenant Kingdom — The Prince’s Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC).

MLB The Show 23 (Cloud and Console) — March 28th

Infinite Guitars (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 30th

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on March 31st:

A Memoir Blue (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console, and PC)

ClusterTruck (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Double Dragon Neon (Cloud and Console)

Kraken Academy!! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

MLB The Show 22 (Cloud and Console)

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (Cloud, Console, and PC)

An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month for either Console or PC, while a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate membership includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

In related news, Xbox confirmed last week that Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to Game Pass in April following a one-year console exclusivity on PS5.

Image credit: PlayStation