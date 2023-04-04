Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are 30 percent off today

Amazon is continuing its flash sale. First it was the Fire TV Sticks, and now it’s the Alexa-enabled Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8.

These savings knock 30 percent off the price:

The Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are smart displays that provide voice-activated controls and video capabilities.

The Echo Show 5, being the smaller and more affordable option, features a 5.5-inch touchscreen display that can show weather updates, stream music, TV shows, and YouTube videos. It has a built-in camera for video calls and access to Alexa’s Drop In feature. You can also use voice commands to control other smart home devices, such as lights or thermostats.

On the other hand, the Echo Show 8 is the larger and pricier option, with an 8-inch HD display that’s perfect for watching videos or following recipes in the kitchen. It also has a built-in camera and can be used for video calls and Drop In. In addition, it can function as a smart home hub to control a range of devices, including lights, cameras, and thermostats, with a good quality speaker system.

Both devices have Alexa built-in, enabling you to control smart home devices, set reminders, and get answers to queries using voice commands.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada