Amazon Prime Gaming offering 15 free titles in April 2023

Amazon has announced all 15 games that will be free of charge to members of its Prime Gaming program this April.
The games will begin to be released throughout the month, starting April 6th. Kicking off the lineup will be the cult classic Wolfenstein: The New Order, a game from Bethesda Softworks.
Here is the full list of titles coming on Prime Gaming:
- April 6 – Wolfenstein: The New Order
- April 6 – Ninja Commando
- April 6 – Art of Fighting 3
- April 13 – The Beast Inside
- April 13 – Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- April 13 – Crossed Swords
- April 13 – Ghost Pilots
- April 20 – Beholder 2
- April 2o – Terraformers
- April 20 – Metal Slug 4
- April 20 – Ninja Masters
- April 27 – Looking for Aliens
- April 27 – Grime
- April 27 – Sengoku
- April 27 – Magician Lord
These video games come at no extra cost to Amazon Prime Gaming members.
Source: Prime Gaming Via: GamesBeat