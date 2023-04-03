Amazon Prime Gaming offering 15 free titles in April 2023

Amazon has announced all 15 games that will be free of charge to members of its Prime Gaming program this April.

The games will begin to be released throughout the month, starting April 6th. Kicking off the lineup will be the cult classic Wolfenstein: The New Order, a game from Bethesda Softworks.

Here is the full list of titles coming on Prime Gaming:

April 6 – Wolfenstein: The New Order

April 6 – Ninja Commando

April 6 – Art of Fighting 3

April 13 – The Beast Inside

April 13 – Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition

April 13 – Crossed Swords

April 13 – Ghost Pilots

April 20 – Beholder 2

April 2o – Terraformers

April 20 – Metal Slug 4

April 20 – Ninja Masters

April 27 – Looking for Aliens

April 27 – Grime

April 27 – Sengoku

April 27 – Magician Lord

These video games come at no extra cost to Amazon Prime Gaming members.

Source: Prime Gaming Via: GamesBeat