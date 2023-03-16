Far Cry 5 gets PS5, Xbox Series X/S update to celebrate 5th anniversary

Ubisoft has rolled out a free update for Far Cry 5 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S that adds native 60fps support.

The update comes as part of the French publishing giant’s celebrations of the open-world shooter’s fifth anniversary. The current-gen update also includes support for 3840 x 2160 and 4K resolution on Series X and 1920 x 1080 on Series S. PS5 players can still play the game at 2880 x 1620 resolution.

Originally released on March 26th, 2018 on PS4, Xbox One and PC, Far Cry 5 follows a sheriff’s deputy as they try to stop a doomsday cult in rural Montana. Despite the American story and setting, though, the game was developed by the prolific Canadian studio, Ubisoft Montreal.

A free weekend for Far Cry 5 will run from March 23rd-27th, and the game is also 85 percent off on all platforms throughout the month.

Meanwhile, the most recent Far Cry game, Far Cry 6, launched on current- and last-gen hardware in October 2021 and follows a revolutionary’s efforts to topple a dictator in the Cuba-esque Yara.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Ubisoft