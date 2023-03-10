Reddit is killing the Clubhouse competitor you didn’t know it had

Reddit is sunsetting Reddit Talk, a tool that allows users to partake in live audio conversations.

The change will occur “in the coming weeks,” the company wrote in a post on its website.

“Supporting Talk in the short-term requires significant resourcing — more than we anticipated,” the platform explained. “Reddit’s goal is to become the de facto home for communities. Audio, like Talk, has a place in that. However, there’s significant work we need to do — like making Reddit simpler and building better subreddit infrastructure — before incorporating audio.”

The company’s original plan involved maintaining the program while it worked on other aspects, but the third party it uses to host the audio function is shutting down.

A competitor to Clubhouse, Reddit introduced Talk back in April 2021. But whether or not it’ll come back is something the company can’t confirm. “We don’t have a timeline to bring Talk or an audio product back in the future, however we will share any updates when we have them.”

Conversations hosted after September 1st, 2022, will be available to download starting March 21st. Users will have until June 1st to complete downloads. The company says it will post more details on its website soon.

Source: Reddit