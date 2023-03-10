Watch the making of The Last of Us on Sunday after the season finale

The big season finale for The Last of Us, “Look for the Light,” is set to air on Sunday, March 12th.

While HBO has renewed The Last of Us for a second season, it’s currently uncertain when season two will begin to air, considering that it might not be filmed later this year. However, after the season one finale, fans will be able to watch a special behind-the-scenes featurette titled Making of The Last of Us.

The special will air after the season finale on Sunday, which should be roughly 9:45pm ET/6:45pm PT. The Last of Us special will be available on Crave.

This special will likely offer interviews with the cast and creators, along with behind-the-scenes footage showcasing the Alberta set, design, and overall creation of The Last of Us universe. You can watch the trailer for Making of The Last of Us below:

Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of #TheLastofUs to see how they brought the show to life in a special behind the scenes featurette. Making Of The Last Of Us streams after the season finale, Sunday on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/BvsW8onvLU — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) March 9, 2023

Image credit: HBO

Source: HBO