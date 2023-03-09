Do you subscribe to Crave’s now-dead ‘Mobile’ tier?

Bell-owned Crave has stopped offering its lower-cost $9.99/month ‘Mobile’ tier, and while this is disappointing, we’re interested in uncovering how many people are actually subscribed to the plan.

Crave Mobile allows users to stream Crave content only on smartphones and tablets, although you can cast to TVs as of this month. You won’t be kicked off if you’re still subscribing to Crave’s Mobile tier, but new users can’t purchase it. This also means you need to have an active Crave subscription and if you close your account and reactive it later, the Mobile option will no longer be available.

Are you subscribed to the lower-cost Crave subscription? If so, let us know your feelings about the loss of Crave Mobile in the comments below.

If you want to know what’s coming to Crave this March, check out our post here. It’s worth noting that Crave is also offering a yearly Crave Total plan for $50 off the annual cost for a limited time.