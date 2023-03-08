fbpx
Deals

PlayStation ‘Retro and Remasters’ sale offers games up to 75 percent off

The sale is available until March 22nd

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 8, 20238:02 PM EST
0 comments

PlayStation’s ‘Retro and Remasters’ sale discounts several games, including Resident Evil 3, God of War III Remastered, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and more. The sale runs until March 22nd.

Here are some of the titles available on sale:

Find the full list of games on sale here.

Comments