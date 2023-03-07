Man travels to Pedro Pascal’s favourite Alberta town to recreate scenes from The Last of Us

For Canadians, part of the fun of watching The Last of Us has been to spot all of the acclaimed HBO series’ Alberta filming locations. However, one fan has taken that admiration to another level.

On Instagram, Irish-Canadian photographer Mark Cogan posted images of Canmore, the town featured prominently in the series’ sixth episode, “Kin.” As part of this visit, Cogan held up stills from the show to match them with where they were filmed on the actual 8th Street in Canmore. These scene recreations include when Joel (Pedro Pascal) has an emotional reunion with his brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel on horseback. In the show, Canmore stood in for Jackson, Wyoming.

Cogan also shared them with blogger Andrea David, whose larger audience helped the photos catch the attention of none other than Ramsey herself.

It’s unclear why Cogan picked Canmore, specifically, to visit, but it’s possible he was taking cues from Pascal and Ramsey themselves. The pair told MobileSyrup that it was their favourite place to visit in Alberta, with Pascal even calling it a “magical little town.” The most recent episode of The Last of Us, “When We Are In Need,” took Pascal and Ramsey to another snowy area, Waterton Park.

It’s worth noting that the season finale premieres on March 12th. The show has already been renewed for a second season, although it remains to be seen whether production will return to Alberta.

The Last of Us is now streaming exclusively on Crave in Canada.

Image credit: HBO