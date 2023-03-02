Scream’s Ghostface can now give you a personalized phone call

If you’ve ever wanted to talk to Ghostface, Paramount has you covered.

To promote this month’s release of Scream VI, the company has launched a new website through which you can give your name and phone number. Shortly after, you’ll receive a call from none other than Ghostface, who will address you by name.

What's your name? Visit https://t.co/zmphjkCpMT to get a phone call from me. I want to know who I'm looking at. #ScreamVI — Scream (@ScreamMovies) March 1, 2023

There are a few possible pre-recorded messages to hear, and they’re all voiced by Roger L. Jackson, the long-running voice of the slasher icon. As a nice touch, the call will even say it’s from a New York number as a nod to the upcoming film’s setting.

It’s worth noting, though, that it does work in Canada. I put in my number — a Toronto area code — and got a call from Ghostface within an hour or so.

Ultimately, it’s an amusing promotional campaign, especially since threatening phone calls are such a big part of the Scream franchise.

Scream VI will open in theatres on March 10th. The film features the return of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and stars Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jenna Ortega (Tara), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy) and Mason Gooding (Chad) from last year’s Scream, as well as Scream series veteran Courteney Cox (Gale). Additionally, Hayden Panettiere reprises her Scream 4 role of Kirby.

However, the movie marks the first time that Guelph, Ontario’s Neve Campbell will not return as Sidney due to a pay dispute. On the other hand, we get two Canadian Scream newcomers: Toronto’s Henry Czerny (Ready or Not) and Brantford, Ontario’s Devyn Nekoda (Degrassi).

Image credit: Paramount