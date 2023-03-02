How to watch Attack On Titan: Final Season: Part 3 in Canada

The decade-long anime that is revered as a masterpiece will soon come to a close. Part Three of the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan starts airing this Saturday, March 4th, 2023. The anime, which premiered in 2013, will finally conclude after 10 long years of plot twists, violence, camaraderie, betrayal, and more violence.

The official Attack on Titan Twitter account revealed that the first half of the final season’s part three will start airing in Japan on NHK on Friday, March 3rd as a one-hour special. The second half of Season 4 Part 3 will air sometime later in 2023. There have been rumours that the one-hour special might be divided into three separate episodes in North America, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

In Canada, fans will be able to catch the first half of the final season on Crunchyroll at 10:25am ET/7:25am PT. Upon release, it’s likely that the episode/one-hour special will only be available in Japanese with English subtitles without an English dub.

In Canada, Crunchyroll offers three subscriptions tiers: ‘Fan,’ ‘Mega Fan one-month subscription,’ and ‘Mega Fan 12-month subscription’ for $9.99, $12.49 and $124.99, respectively. If you only want to watch the one-hour Attack On Titan special, Crunchyroll also offers a 14-day free trial with unlimited anime, no ads and new episodes as early as one hour after release in Japan.

Crunchyroll also has all the previous seasons of Attack On Titan in several languages if you need to catch up before the finale.

Crunchyroll is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV and more.

Elsewhere, Funimation is also likely to stream the one-hour special in Canada, with plans starting at $7.99 and $9.99 for ‘Premium’ and ‘Premium Plus’ subscriptions, respectively. Similar to Crunchyroll, Funimation offers a 14-day free trial, which should be enough if you only want to watch the Attack On Titan special. It’s available on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku TV, major consoles, and more.

Watch the trailer for Attack On Titan‘s Final Season’s Part Three below:

New Trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Anime Featuring New Opening Theme by SiM! pic.twitter.com/FpZzWosFCv — Attack on Titan (@AttackOnTitanEN) February 26, 2023

Image credit: Crunchyroll