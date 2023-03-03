Best Buy Top Deals for the week: Canon printers, Lenovo touchscreen laptop, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and more

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week are live now with discounts on laptops, headphones, printers, security cameras and more.

The sale starts Friday, March 3rd, and ends on Thursday, March 9th. Check out some of the deals from the sale below:

GoPro HERO11 Black Waterproof 5.3K Sports & Helmet Camera: $579.99 (save $70)

Logitech MK850 Bluetooth Optical Ergonomic Keyboard & Mouse Combo – English: $99.99 (save $10)

Acer Aspire TC-1760-EB13 Desktop PC (Intel Ci5 12400/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Win 11): $699.99 (save $200)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $59.99 (save $15)

Acer 27-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED273 PBIIPX) – Black: $199.99 (save $80)

Sennheiser HD 458BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $129.99 (save $70)

Jabra Elite 4 Active In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $119.99 (save $30)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Grey (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $499.99 (save $150)

HP 15-inch Laptop – Jet Black (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $629.99 (save $170)

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $99.99 (save $40)

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Security System Bundle w/ 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 4K Cameras – White: $899.99 (save $250)

Arlo Essential Wire-Free Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – White: $134.99 (save $95)

Dyson V11 Absolute Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel/Red: $799.99 (save $200)

ASUS Wireless AX5700 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX86U): $269.99 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4-inch 256GB Android 11 Tablet – Graphite: $1,199.99 (save $50)

Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with 18-45mm STM Lens Kit: $1,249.99 (save $180)

Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKC4000404) – Grey: $119.99 (save $15)

Marketplace offer

Refurbished (Excellent) Dyson Official Outlet – V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum, Colour may vary: $599.99 (save $200)

Refurbished (Excellent) – Dell Latitude 5420 14-inch FHD Laptop, Intel IRIS XE, Intel Core i5-1145G7, 16GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, WIN 10 PRO (Certified Refurbished): $549 (save $137)

SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Foldable Under Desk Treadmill/Walking Pad Remote Control: $749.99 (save $670)

Find all the Top Deals for the week here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy