Albertans to receive emergency test alert on March 1

Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services will issue a provincial test of the emergency alerting system on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023.

The test is scheduled to take place at 1:55pm Alberta time, and will be delivered over TV, radio and other compatible wireless devices, including mobile phones.

A provincial test of the emergency alerting system will happen Wednesday, March 1 at 1:55pm. Check your phone compatibility at https://t.co/AwX25B8q5C Visit https://t.co/OC3LqvDsqm for tips to help you and your family become more prepared. Follow @ABPublicSafety to stay informed. — Alberta Emergency Alert (@AB_EmergAlert) February 27, 2023

“The Alberta Emergency Alert system is tested twice a year, during spring and fall. This is not just a test of the emergency alerting system, it’s an opportunity for all of us to test our own readiness,” reads Alberta’s website.

Alberta’s next alert ready test is scheduled to take place on November 15th, 2023. To find out the next alert ready test in your province, check out the testing schedule here.

Albertans are not required to take action when they hear the alert.

Source: @AB_EmergAlert