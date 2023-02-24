New on Paramount+ Canada: March 2023

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada this March.
Highlights include the Queen of the Universe season 2, The Challenge World Championship, The Inspection, and Rabbit Hole season 1, starring Canadian actor Keifer Sutherland.
March 3rd
- Darienne Lake: Altered Boy — Paramount+ Original
- Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 1
- The Friendship Game
- Transformers: Earthspark: new episodes
March 6th
- Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet
- The Visitor
March 7th
- Across The Line
- Collette
- Lucky
- Paw Patrol: new episodes
- Second Act
March 8th
- Surivivor: new episodes weekly
- The Challenge: World Championship: new episodes weekly
March 9th
- School Spirits: series starts with three episodes, then weekly
March 10th
- Bebe Zahara Benet: Africa Is Not A Country –Paramount+ Original
- The Forgiven
March 14th
- The Journey with Andrea Bocelli
- Escape At Dannemora
- Every Day
- From the Vine
- Sleeping Giant
- The Patrick Star Show
March 17th
- Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption — Paramount+ Original
- Monster in the Shadows
- The Inspection
March 18th
- There’s Something Wrong With The Children
March 21st
- Bitch Ass
- Blades of Glory
Blue’s Clues & You
Breakfast At Tifanny’s
- Clara
Swiss Army Man
- The Neon Demon
- Through Black Spruce
March 24th
- Ginger Minj: Bless Your Heart — Paramount+ Original
- Quattordici Giorni (14 Days)
March 26th
- Rabbitt Hole
March 28th
- Daddy’s Home
- Empire State
- Gotti
- Winnie Mandela
- Young Dylan
March 31st
- Monet X Change: Fist of Glory — Paramount+ Original
- Queen of the Universe