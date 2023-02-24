New on Paramount+ Canada: March 2023

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada this March.

Highlights include the Queen of the Universe season 2, The Challenge World Championship, The Inspection, and Rabbit Hole season 1, starring Canadian actor Keifer Sutherland.

March 3rd

Darienne Lake: Altered Boy — Paramount+ Original

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 1

The Friendship Game

Transformers: Earthspark: new episodes

March 6th

Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet

The Visitor

March 7th

Across The Line

Collette

Lucky

Paw Patrol: new episodes

Second Act

March 8th

Surivivor: new episodes weekly

The Challenge: World Championship: new episodes weekly

March 9th

School Spirits: series starts with three episodes, then weekly

March 10th

Bebe Zahara Benet: Africa Is Not A Country –Paramount+ Original

The Forgiven

March 14th

The Journey with Andrea Bocelli

Escape At Dannemora

Every Day

From the Vine

Sleeping Giant

The Patrick Star Show

March 17th

Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption — Paramount+ Original

Monster in the Shadows

The Inspection

March 18th

There’s Something Wrong With The Children

March 21st

Bitch Ass

Blades of Glory

Blue’s Clues & You

Breakfast At Tifanny’s

Blue’s Clues & You Breakfast At Tifanny’s Clara

Swiss Army Man

Swiss Army Man The Neon Demon

Through Black Spruce

March 24th

Ginger Minj: Bless Your Heart — Paramount+ Original

Quattordici Giorni (14 Days)

March 26th

Rabbitt Hole

March 28th

Daddy’s Home

Empire State

Gotti

Winnie Mandela

Young Dylan

March 31st