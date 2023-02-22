Spotify taps into OpenAI’s tech for more personalized music suggestions

Music streaming giant Spotify has just announced a new “AI DJ” feature for its mobile apps that takes music personalization “to a whole new level.”

According to the Stockholm, Sweden-based company, the new AI DJ feature will get to know you and your music tastes so well that it automatically chooses what to play for you.

“This feature, first rolling out in beta, will deliver a curated lineup of music alongside commentary around the tracks and artists we think you’ll like in a stunningly realistic voice,” wrote Spotify.

Introducing DJ – an entirely new way to play your Spotify, powered by AI. Now rolling out to Premium users in the US and Canada. #SpotifyDJ pic.twitter.com/mVjHnLMcYX — Spotify (@Spotify) February 22, 2023

The feature will reportedly sort through new music and look back at some of your old favourites, finally deciphering what you might or might not enjoy listening to. It will “review what you might enjoy and deliver a stream of songs picked just for you. And what’s more, it constantly refreshes the lineup based on your feedback,” wrote Spotify. In case the music being played is not what you enjoy, you can easily switch to a different genre, artist or mood by hitting the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen.

Ultimately, the more you use the feature and deliver feedback, including which songs you liked and which ones you didn’t, the better recommendations the feature will be able to churn out in the future.

The AI DJ feature uses a combination of Spotify’s personalization technology, OpenAI’s generative AI technology and a dynamic AI voice platform from Sonantic to create a seamless and highly personalized listening experience. Spotify acquired Somantic in June 2022.

The feature is rolling out in Canada and the United States today for the Spotify iOS and Android app. To use the feature, follow the instructions below:

Head to your Music Feed on Home in the Spotify mobile app on your iOS or Android device. Tap Play on the DJ card. Let Spotify do the rest! The DJ will serve a lineup of music alongside short commentary on the songs and artists, picked just for you. Not feeling the vibe? Just hit the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen to be taken to a different genre, artist, or mood.

Image credit: Spotify

Source: Spotify