Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort is part of an upcoming 1.2 million-square-foot studio in Markham

Canada’s own Ryan Reynolds, alongside his production and advertising company Maximum Effort, is set to establish a new 1.2 million-square-foot studio in Canada.

Maximum Effort, which Reynolds co-founded with George Dewey, is part of an ownership group for the studio, as reported by Variety. The facility will be part of an ownership group that is investing in a new private-equity fund, with a focus on real estate, sports, media, and venture capital. Markham, Ontario-based real-estate development firm Watford Group is reportedly leading the investment raise.

“Maximum Effort has grown in ways and directions that we’ve never imagined,” said Reynolds in a statement. “To be launching a fund and building a 1.2 million-square-foot studio facility in Ontario is both mind-boggling and humbling. Regardless, I’m excited to expand our storytelling capabilities in new directions and to bring more production work to Ontario.”

The studio, which is being built in Markham, Ontario, is described as a fully integrated production studio for film, scripted and unscripted reality television, drama series, live-action, and animated feature films. It will also include a technical incubator and a “virtual production campus” for vocational training. Construction of the studio is expected to begin soon, with no projected date for completion. The developers say the facility will be the largest film and TV production hub in Canada.

Apart from the new venture, Reynold’s Maximum Effort has production credits on the Deadpool movies, Free Guy, The Adam Project, Spirited, Shotgun Wedding, and the docu-series Welcome to Wrexham.

Source: Variety