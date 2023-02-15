Telus website adds banner to plans warning they end on February 20

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus has added notices to its website that several of its current plans end on February 20th.

MobileSyrup spotted the change on February 15th when a purple banner that reads “Ends February 20th” appeared on all four of Telus’ in-market plans.

Telus did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.

It’s not clear what, exactly, the banners mean or what customers can expect come February 20th. The likely scenario is that Telus will deploy new or updated plans, perhaps with new pricing. It’s also possible the change was a mistake on Telus’ part. The current plans are listed below:

$85/mo Unlimited 25 5G – 25GB of data at up to 250Mbps speed, unlimited nationwide talk and text

$95/mo Unlimited 50 5G+ – 50GB of data at up to 1Gbps speed, unlimited nationwide talk and international text

$105/mo Unlimited CAN-US 60 5G+ – 60GB of data at up to 1Gbps speed, unlimited talk, international text, unlimited talk, text and data in the U.S.

$125/mo Unlimited CAN-US 100 5G+ – 100GB of data at up to 1Gbps speed, unlimited talk, international text, unlimited talk, text and data in the U.S.

It’s worth noting that Telus currently offers “unlimited” data, which means customers can keep using data beyond the plan’s allotment, but at a slower, throttled speed of up to 512Kbps.

You can check out the Telus website here. Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for the latest on whatever changes come on February 20th.