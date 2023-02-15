Samsung Galaxy S23 series’ display consumes less power

Samsung Display has revealed that the S23 series utilizes a new OLED panel to improve power efficiency. According to the company (via SamMobile) the screen uses a new organic material to improve luminance and decrease power consumption.

Samsung improved the movement speed of electrons in the organic layer, and now the display consumes 13 to 16 percent less power to achieve the same brightness level. Further, XDA’s display expert Dylan Raga says that the S23 series consumes 0.6W less power to achieve 1,150 nits brightness than the iPhone 14 Pro.

In the end, it all comes down to efficiency. And the S23 Ultra delivers. On par with the iPhone 14 Pro Max up to 400 nits, and takes the lead in HBM, using ~600 mW fewer at 1150 nits fullscreen. Generationally better than the S22+ M11 screen (which is also 9% smaller in area) pic.twitter.com/7tE2W9R2GU — Dylan Raga (@dylan_raga) February 14, 2023

The handset also offers Eye Care certification and Vision Booster that improve colours under bright lighting conditions.

The S23 series’ OLED panel features 1,750 nits of peak brightness, which is the same as the S22 Ultra. However, this new panel should help with power consumption at this higher brightness.

In my time with the S23 Ultra so far, I’ve noticed that the phone’s battery lasts longer, as compared to its predecessor, and now we know its display is likely one of the key reasons.

Source: SamMobile