Ikea launches new smart sensor capable of monitoring indoor air quality

Ikea is launching a new smart home air quality monitoring device. Dubbed Vindstyrka, the smart sensor is able to raise awareness of indoor pollutants and can also encourage users to better their air quality.

The Vindstyrka smart sensor is capable of monitoring and displaying particulate matter (PM2.5) levels, humidity, temperature and total volatile organic compound TVOC levels. PM2.5 is a measurable pollutant that can’t be seen by the human eye. In fact, these particles can be as small as 2.5 micrometres. TVOC, on the other hand, is a measure of pollution load that can be found within a home.

Ikea’s latest innovation can display air quality levels via the Ikea Home app. However, these air quality levels can also be viewed on the Vindstyrka on its own. Additionally, users can pair the Vindstyrka with the Starkvind smart air purifier. Working in unison, Vindstyrka can alert the Starkvind’s fan to speed up and adjust to the amount of PM2.5 in the air. In addition, users can sync the sensor with Ikea’s Matter-supported Dirigera Hub.

The front of the Vindstyrka device offers a reasonably large display to read all available levels, including humidity and temperature. The smart sensor also has a colour-coded metre to better assist users in analyzing the air quality of their homes.

Pricing of the Vindstyrka has not yet been revealed by Ikea. However, the company is announcing that the smart sensor will be available in Canada. Additionally, it is launching in “all Ikea markets” starting in April 2023.

Image credit: Ikea

Source: Ikea