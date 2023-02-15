CRTC lays groundwork for improved pole access

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has set new timelines to improve pole access.

Large telephone companies own the poles and provide access to competitors. Under the new timelines, the process will become easier allowing competitors to roll out their networks faster.

The measures announced in policy CRTC 2023-31 apply to Bell, TELUS, SaskTel, and Télébec.

“Poles are essential for the deployment of telecommunications networks,” Vicky Eatrides the CRTC’s chairperson, said. “The measures introduced today will have tangible impacts for Canadians by helping competitors speed up their deployment of broadband networks, leading to more competition.”

Companies have until April 3rd to file revised tariffs with the CRTC.

Source: CRTC