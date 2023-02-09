Android 14 to bring support for the DualSense Edge

If you’ve got your hands on Sony’s $270 DualSense Edge, and have tried to play around with it, you’d already know that the premium customizable controller isn’t compatible with Android.

The DualShock 4 and the DualSense 5 can both be used with an Android smartphone or tablet, while the more expensive DualSense Edge can’t. This is about to change with Android 14.

Mishaal Rahman pointed out the information on Twitter. He said that the operating system added layout files for the DualSense Edge, making Android 14 and smartphones running it compatible with the premium controller. This means that button presses are now understood by an Android 14 device and are mapped to input events.

Android 14 adds key layout files for the Sony Playstation DualSense Edge Controller (Vendor_054c_Product_0df2.kl) and the SteelSeries Stratus+ (Vendor_1038_Product_1434.kl). These define the mapping between button presses and Android input events. pic.twitter.com/tyvoczi198 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 8, 2023

It’s worth noting that in addition to the layout files, your Android device will also need a new hid-PlayStation kernel patch, as pointed out by AndroidPolice. The DualSense Edge has a different product ID than the DualShock 4 or the DualSense 5, making the current drivers from Sony unusable with the Edge.

For reference, it wasn’t until Android 12 that support for the regular DualSense was fully integrated.

Google has just rolled out the first developer preview for Android 14. The update will go through several months of previews and betas before releasing later this year, possibly in August or September.

Via: AndroidPolice