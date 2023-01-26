The PlayStation 5’s $270 DualSense Edge is now available in Canada

PlayStation’s DualSense Edge controller is now available in Canada.

Similar to Xbox’s Elite Controller, the high-end PS5 gamepad offers a fully customizable experience that includes a variety of swappable components and remappable buttons.

In Canada, it sports the rather steep price tag of $270. (By contrast, the standard DualSense costs $90.) Besides the controller itself, you’ll also get:

carrying case

connector housing

USB braided cable

two standard caps

two high dome caps

two low dome caps

two half-dome back buttons

two lever back buttons

Pre-orders went up in October, so availability may vary. That said, retailers that at least carry the controller include Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop Canada, The Source and Walmart. $25 replacement stick modules are also available.

Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for impressions of the controller.