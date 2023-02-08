Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom briefly appears for $89.99 in Canadian Nintendo eShop

The Switch’s most anticipated title, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, briefly appeared on the Canadian eShop for $89.99.

Though the price has since been removed, Canadian gaming deals Twitter account @Lbabinz grabbed a screenshot of the listing (seen below).

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an $89.99 game according to the eShop https://t.co/i8LPsdnRJj pic.twitter.com/s1TmEhxkTK — Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) February 8, 2023

So what does this mean? There’s a possibility the cost of Switch titles could increase $10 from $79.99 to $89.99 in the near future. The listing also popped up in the U.S. eShop, hinting the cost of switch games could increase from $59.99 to $69.99.

That said, Tears of the Kingdom isn’t set to release until May 12th, so it’s unclear if Switch games closer on the horizon, like Octopath Traveller II, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land and more, will also receive a price hike. That said, a quick look at pre-release listings for both games indicates that isn’t the case — at least not yet.

This would move the cost of Switch titles in line with the price of most new Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 titles.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Nintendo for comment regarding the cost of Switch titles potentially increasing.