Google working on lock screen customization, shortcuts for Android 13

Google appears to be working on improving the lock screen customization options for Pixel phones.

Mishaal Rahman, senior technical editor for Esper, shared several glimpses of the work-in-progress changes in a recent tweet thread (via Android Police). Rahman was able to find most of the details in the third Android 13 QPR2 beta.

First up, Rahman detailed a new preview user interface (UI) for picking a wallpaper and style. This includes a new fullscreen preview and some other tweaks. However, Rahman notes it appears unfinished (he suspects Google is making room for several upcoming customization options like custom clocks and lock screen shortcuts).

Here's a look at the "revamped" Wallpaper & style UI. It doesn't look finished, but I think the idea is to make room for all the upcoming lock screen customization options (custom clock, lock screen shortcuts). Credits: @Za_Raczke pic.twitter.com/HGRtx3WIOE — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 1, 2023

Rahman then shared a look at the lock screen shortcuts feature, which lets users assign functions to a left and right button. Some of the functions visible in the screenshots include turning on the flashlight, do not disturb, and smart home device controls. There’s also an option to pick a custom lock screen clock, and Rahman points to a Twitter thread he made in mid-January about the new clock options.

To activate the new lock screen shortcuts, Rahman says you have to long-press them instead of simply tapping them, which should help reduce accidental activations.

Here's a first look at the settings page for the new lock screen shortcuts feature! pic.twitter.com/5q08OWyq9o — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 1, 2023

Overall, it looks like a future Android update will enable a ton of customization options on Pixel phones, bringing them more in line with Samsung and Apple — both companies offer ways to customize your lock screen.

Android Police suggests the features will arrive with the next Pixel Feature Drop, which should release in March 2023.

Source: @MishaalRahman Via: Android Police